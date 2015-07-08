Below are the Union County arrests for 03-31-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wilson, Henry Heath
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2020
|Court Case
|202002133
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi,Reckless Driving) (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Henry Heath (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi,reckless Driving) (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, SC, on 3/31/2020 01:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Barisic, Davor
|Arrest Date
|03-31-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barisic, Davor (W /M/37) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3310 Brooktree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 20:00, 3/30/2020 and 05:55, 3/31/2020. Reported: 05:55, 3/31/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Wilson, Henry Heath
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2020
|Court Case
|202002133
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Aggressive Driving (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Henry Heath (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Aggressive Driving (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, SC, on 3/31/2020 02:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Cashwell, Heather Lathan
|Arrest Date
|03-31-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cashwell, Heather Lathan (W /F/29) VICTIM of Lost Property (C), at 3015 Trellis Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:30, 3/30/2020 and 08:14, 3/31/2020. Reported: 08:14, 3/31/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Whitley, J P
|Name
|Cramond, Joseph Scott
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2020
|Court Case
|202002438
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Cramond, Joseph Scott (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1728 Planters Rice Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 3/31/2020 02:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T
|Name
|Jenks, Bruce Marshall
|Arrest Date
|03-31-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jenks, Bruce Marshall (W /M/65) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 8320 Lake Providence Dr, Weddington, NC, between 00:00, 3/29/2020 and 09:07, 3/31/2020. Reported: 09:07, 3/31/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P