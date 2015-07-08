Below are the Union County arrests for 03-31-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wilson, Henry Heath
Arrest Date 03/31/2020
Court Case 202002133
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi,Reckless Driving) (M),
Description Wilson, Henry Heath (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi,reckless Driving) (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, SC, on 3/31/2020 01:50.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Barisic, Davor
Arrest Date 03-31-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Barisic, Davor (W /M/37) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3310 Brooktree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 20:00, 3/30/2020 and 05:55, 3/31/2020. Reported: 05:55, 3/31/2020.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Wilson, Henry Heath
Arrest Date 03/31/2020
Court Case 202002133
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Aggressive Driving (M),
Description Wilson, Henry Heath (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Aggressive Driving (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, SC, on 3/31/2020 02:22.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Cashwell, Heather Lathan
Arrest Date 03-31-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Cashwell, Heather Lathan (W /F/29) VICTIM of Lost Property (C), at 3015 Trellis Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:30, 3/30/2020 and 08:14, 3/31/2020. Reported: 08:14, 3/31/2020.
Arresting Officer Whitley, J P

Name Cramond, Joseph Scott
Arrest Date 03/31/2020
Court Case 202002438
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Cramond, Joseph Scott (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1728 Planters Rice Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 3/31/2020 02:49.
Arresting Officer Stitt, D T

Name Jenks, Bruce Marshall
Arrest Date 03-31-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Jenks, Bruce Marshall (W /M/65) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 8320 Lake Providence Dr, Weddington, NC, between 00:00, 3/29/2020 and 09:07, 3/31/2020. Reported: 09:07, 3/31/2020.
Arresting Officer Dodd, S P