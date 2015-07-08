Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-01-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MARTIN-FELDER, SATYA ROSZETA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/3/1973
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-01 01:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020211603
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/24/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-01 13:33:00
|Court Case
|5902020211650
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OWENS, FRANKLIN TIM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/27/1979
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-01 02:21:00
|Court Case
|5902018007832
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|RUSS, ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/27/1985
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-01 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020211620
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|VELASQUEZ-HERNANDEZ, JOSE ILVER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/26/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-01 02:11:00
|Court Case
|5902020211600
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILSON, EDWARD ROOSEVELT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/30/1972
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-01 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020211673
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00