Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-01-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MARTIN-FELDER, SATYA ROSZETA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/3/1973
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-01 01:28:00
Court Case 5902020211603
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name JOHNSON, KEITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/24/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-01 13:33:00
Court Case 5902020211650
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name OWENS, FRANKLIN TIM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/27/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-01 02:21:00
Court Case 5902018007832
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name RUSS, ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-01 13:30:00
Court Case 5902020211620
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name VELASQUEZ-HERNANDEZ, JOSE ILVER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-01 02:11:00
Court Case 5902020211600
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILSON, EDWARD ROOSEVELT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/30/1972
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-01 13:15:00
Court Case 5902020211673
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00