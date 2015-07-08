Below are the Union County arrests for 04-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Baker, Jeremy David
Arrest Date 04/01/2020
Court Case 201903344
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 7) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Baker, Jeremy David (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 7) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1675 York Highway, York, SC, on 4/1/2020 07:54.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J

Name Honeycutt, Marshall Wriston
Arrest Date 04-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Honeycutt, Marshall Wriston (W /M/27) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 4810 Duncan Rd, Unionville, NC, between 12:00, 3/28/2020 and 12:05, 3/28/2020. Reported: 10:29, 4/1/2020.
Arresting Officer Wilson, S R

Name Baker, Jeremy David
Arrest Date 04/01/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Attempt Obtain Prop False Pretense (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Obtain Prop False) (F), 8) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (True Bill) (F), And 9) Conspiracy To Obtain Prop False Pret (F),
Description Baker, Jeremy David (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempt Obtain Prop False Pretense (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (obtain Prop False) (F), 8) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (true Bill) (F), and 9) Conspiracy To Obtain Prop False Pret (F), at 1675 York Highway, York, SC, on 4/1/2020 08:29.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J

Name Penske Rental VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other
Arrest Date 04-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Penske Rental VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other (C), at 2608 Hayes Rd, Monroe, NC, between 02:00, 3/29/2020 and 10:49, 4/1/2020. Reported: 10:49, 4/1/2020.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Harris, Jawoun Elijah
Arrest Date 04/01/2020
Court Case 202002470
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Harris, Jawoun Elijah (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 517 Galesburg Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2020 09:21.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 04-01-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 6628 Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, between 10:00, 4/1/2020 and 11:20, 4/1/2020. Reported: 11:21, 4/1/2020.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D