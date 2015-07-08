Below are the Union County arrests for 04-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Baker, Jeremy David
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2020
|Court Case
|201903344
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 7) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Baker, Jeremy David (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 7) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1675 York Highway, York, SC, on 4/1/2020 07:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Honeycutt, Marshall Wriston
|Arrest Date
|04-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Honeycutt, Marshall Wriston (W /M/27) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 4810 Duncan Rd, Unionville, NC, between 12:00, 3/28/2020 and 12:05, 3/28/2020. Reported: 10:29, 4/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, S R
|Name
|Baker, Jeremy David
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Attempt Obtain Prop False Pretense (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Obtain Prop False) (F), 8) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (True Bill) (F), And 9) Conspiracy To Obtain Prop False Pret (F),
|Description
|Baker, Jeremy David (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempt Obtain Prop False Pretense (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 4) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (obtain Prop False) (F), 8) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (true Bill) (F), and 9) Conspiracy To Obtain Prop False Pret (F), at 1675 York Highway, York, SC, on 4/1/2020 08:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Penske Rental VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other
|Arrest Date
|04-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Penske Rental VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other (C), at 2608 Hayes Rd, Monroe, NC, between 02:00, 3/29/2020 and 10:49, 4/1/2020. Reported: 10:49, 4/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Harris, Jawoun Elijah
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2020
|Court Case
|202002470
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Harris, Jawoun Elijah (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 517 Galesburg Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2020 09:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 6628 Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, between 10:00, 4/1/2020 and 11:20, 4/1/2020. Reported: 11:21, 4/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D