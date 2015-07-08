Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-02-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCKNIGHT, JEFFREY SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/16/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-02 08:36:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, NATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/25/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-02 12:54:00
|Court Case
|5902018226118
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|LUNDY, RODNEY DALE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/26/1969
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-02 15:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020211872
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BENTON, HANNAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/26/1996
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|350
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-02 09:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020209826
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRIS, JAYLYNN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/24/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-02 10:31:00
|Court Case
|5902020211848
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BURNS, TONY RAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/15/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-02 11:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount