|Name
|Union County Sheriff`s Office VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|04-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Union County Sheriff`s Office VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 19:43, 4/1/2020 and 22:00, 4/1/2020. Reported: 01:55, 4/2/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3306 Hard Rock Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:30, 3/31/2020 and 09:00, 4/1/2020. Reported: 17:52, 4/2/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Whited, C D
|Name
|Simon, Mario
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Simon, Mario (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 753 Flake St, Marshville, NC, on 4/2/2020 03:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|04-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 02:07, 4/2/2020. Reported: 02:07, 4/2/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Aldridge, Robbie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2020
|Court Case
|202002168
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Aldridge, Robbie Lynn (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2303 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2020 11:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
|Arrest Date
|04-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 1200 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 05:03, 4/2/2020. Reported: 05:03, 4/2/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D