Below are the Union County arrests for 04-02-2020.

Name Union County Sheriff`s Office VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 04-02-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Union County Sheriff`s Office VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 19:43, 4/1/2020 and 22:00, 4/1/2020. Reported: 01:55, 4/2/2020.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 04-02-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3306 Hard Rock Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:30, 3/31/2020 and 09:00, 4/1/2020. Reported: 17:52, 4/2/2020.
Arresting Officer Whited, C D

Name Simon, Mario
Arrest Date 04/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Simon, Mario (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 753 Flake St, Marshville, NC, on 4/2/2020 03:49.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 04-02-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 02:07, 4/2/2020. Reported: 02:07, 4/2/2020.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Aldridge, Robbie Lynn
Arrest Date 04/02/2020
Court Case 202002168
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Aldridge, Robbie Lynn (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2303 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2020 11:57.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Arrest Date 04-02-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 1200 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 05:03, 4/2/2020. Reported: 05:03, 4/2/2020.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D