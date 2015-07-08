Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-03-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FINCHAM, OLIVIA JULIA-ROBIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/27/1992
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-03 05:09:00
|Court Case
|5902020211989
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BARBER, JAYLEN C
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/19/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|127
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-03 09:09:00
|Court Case
|5902020211837
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CHAMBERS, THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/20/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-03 09:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020211921
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SPRUIELL, RODERICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/12/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-03 05:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020211993
|Charge Description
|DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ANDERS, MAXIE RANDALL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/4/1980
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-03 09:43:00
|Court Case
|5902020211154
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WESTBROOK, TIMOTHY LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/1966
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-03 10:17:00
|Court Case
|8902008052929
|Charge Description
|OTHER – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount