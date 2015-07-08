Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-03-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FINCHAM, OLIVIA JULIA-ROBIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/27/1992
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-03 05:09:00
Court Case 5902020211989
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount

Name BARBER, JAYLEN C
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/19/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 127
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-03 09:09:00
Court Case 5902020211837
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CHAMBERS, THOMAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-03 09:04:00
Court Case 5902020211921
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SPRUIELL, RODERICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/12/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-03 05:30:00
Court Case 5902020211993
Charge Description DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH
Bond Amount

Name ANDERS, MAXIE RANDALL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/4/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-03 09:43:00
Court Case 5902020211154
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WESTBROOK, TIMOTHY LEWIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1966
Height 5.11
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-03 10:17:00
Court Case 8902008052929
Charge Description OTHER – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount