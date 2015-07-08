Description

Easler, Amber Nicole (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Poss Cs Prison/ Jail Premises (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Carrying Concealed Weapon (M), and 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at 1123 S Woodland Dr, Lancaster, SC, on 4/3/2020 12:57.