Below are the Union County arrests for 04-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Meadows, Robert Everette
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Communicating Threats), M (M),
|Description
|Meadows, Robert Everette (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (communicating Threats), M (M), at 7619 Circle Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 4/3/2020 10:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Easler, Amber Nicole
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Poss Cs Prison/ Jail Premises (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Carrying Concealed Weapon (M), And 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Easler, Amber Nicole (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Poss Cs Prison/ Jail Premises (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Carrying Concealed Weapon (M), and 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at 1123 S Woodland Dr, Lancaster, SC, on 4/3/2020 12:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Blount, Richard Anthony
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2020
|Court Case
|202002508
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Blount, Richard Anthony (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3405 Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 4/3/2020 14:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gibson, Michael Chase
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2020
|Court Case
|202002508
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Gibson, Michael Chase (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2020 14:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Sturdivant, Cedric Deon
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2020
|Court Case
|201904133
|Charge
|Boi Larceny By Employees, F (F),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Cedric Deon (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Boi Larceny By Employees, F (F), at 319 Goodale Rd, Chesterfield, NC, on 4/3/2020 15:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Cureton, A
|Name
|Byrum, Daniel Allen
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Byrum, Daniel Allen (W /M/36) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 1108 Salem Church Rd, Monroe, NC, between 23:00, 3/30/2020 and 08:00, 3/31/2020. Reported: 01:09, 4/3/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B