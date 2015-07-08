Below are the Union County arrests for 04-04-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Hilton, Larry Donald
|04/04/2020
|202002206
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Hilton, Larry Donald (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2020 01:32.
|Demera, J L
|Williams, Lisa Marie
|04/04/2020
|202002530
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Headlights Required, None Or One (M),
|Williams, Lisa Marie (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Headlights Required, None Or One (M), at 100 N Camden St/e Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/4/2020 01:43.
|Weatherman, J W
|Edge, Lee Andrew
|04/04/2020
|202002531
|Assault On Female (M),
|Edge, Lee Andrew (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 225 Bryson Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/4/2020 02:18.
|Stitt, D T
|Courtney, Trevor James
|04/04/2020
|202002209
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Courtney, Trevor James (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 916 Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2020 11:51.
|Kobera, M
|Patterson, Jalen Sincere
|04/04/2020
|202002539
|Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F),
|Patterson, Jalen Sincere (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2020 13:25.
|Philemon, J D
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
|04/04/2020
|202002217
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at Fairley Ave And Bazemore, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2020 19:01.
|Kilian, R L