Below are the Union County arrests for 04-04-2020.

Name Hilton, Larry Donald
Arrest Date 04/04/2020
Court Case 202002206
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Hilton, Larry Donald (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2020 01:32.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Williams, Lisa Marie
Arrest Date 04/04/2020
Court Case 202002530
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Headlights Required, None Or One (M),
Description Williams, Lisa Marie (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Headlights Required, None Or One (M), at 100 N Camden St/e Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/4/2020 01:43.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Edge, Lee Andrew
Arrest Date 04/04/2020
Court Case 202002531
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Edge, Lee Andrew (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 225 Bryson Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/4/2020 02:18.
Arresting Officer Stitt, D T

Name Courtney, Trevor James
Arrest Date 04/04/2020
Court Case 202002209
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Courtney, Trevor James (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 916 Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2020 11:51.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Patterson, Jalen Sincere
Arrest Date 04/04/2020
Court Case 202002539
Charge Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F),
Description Patterson, Jalen Sincere (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2020 13:25.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
Arrest Date 04/04/2020
Court Case 202002217
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at Fairley Ave And Bazemore, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2020 19:01.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L