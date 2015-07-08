Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STROUD, TORI ODELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/28/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-05 01:35:00
Court Case 5902019249674
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GRANT, ROBERT LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/7/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-05 14:11:00
Court Case 5902020211074
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name PHAM, LAVI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-05 05:00:00
Court Case 5902020212168
Charge Description KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 80000.00

Name MOORE, ALONZO JERROD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-05 15:33:00
Court Case 5902020211975
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SALERNO, JAMES ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/8/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-05 00:03:00
Court Case 5902020212173
Charge Description KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 80000.00

Name ROBERTSON, DAIQUAN TYRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 255
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-05 17:39:00
Court Case 5902020203459
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00