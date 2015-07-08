Below are the Union County arrests for 04-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Oxendine, Christopher Justin
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Oxendine, Christopher Justin (I /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 111 Plyler Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2020 06:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Davis, Chris Edward
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2020
|Court Case
|202002226
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Davis, Chris Edward (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 805 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2020 10:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Sims, Debora Ann
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2020
|Court Case
|202002421
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Sims, Debora Ann (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2115 Cull Williams Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2020 11:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Vega-sanchez, Daniela Jazmin
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2020
|Court Case
|202002229
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Vega-sanchez, Daniela Jazmin (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 916 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2020 12:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Mcwhirter, Christopher Matthew
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2020
|Court Case
|202002244
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Larceny) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mcwhirter, Christopher Matthew (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (larceny) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 1699 N Sutherland Av/citrus Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2020 16:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Smith, Christopher Adam
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2020
|Court Case
|202002551
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1908 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2020 00:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W