Below are the Union County arrests for 04-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Oxendine, Christopher Justin
Arrest Date 04/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Oxendine, Christopher Justin (I /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 111 Plyler Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2020 06:55.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M

Name Davis, Chris Edward
Arrest Date 04/05/2020
Court Case 202002226
Charge Parole Violation, M (M),
Description Davis, Chris Edward (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 805 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2020 10:22.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Sims, Debora Ann
Arrest Date 04/05/2020
Court Case 202002421
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Sims, Debora Ann (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2115 Cull Williams Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2020 11:39.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name Vega-sanchez, Daniela Jazmin
Arrest Date 04/05/2020
Court Case 202002229
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Vega-sanchez, Daniela Jazmin (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 916 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2020 12:34.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Mcwhirter, Christopher Matthew
Arrest Date 04/05/2020
Court Case 202002244
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Larceny) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Mcwhirter, Christopher Matthew (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (larceny) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 1699 N Sutherland Av/citrus Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2020 16:18.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Smith, Christopher Adam
Arrest Date 04/05/2020
Court Case 202002551
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1908 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2020 00:39.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W