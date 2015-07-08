Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DUNLAP, NATALYA NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/1/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-06 01:30:00
Court Case 5902020212266
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SHAHID, RECAYAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/2/1996
Height 5.2
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-06 12:10:00
Court Case 5902019216687
Charge Description FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000
Bond Amount

Name ANDRADE, OSCAR NAUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/18/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-06 01:13:00
Court Case 5902017213472
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name THOMPSON, DEION RASHAAD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/9/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-06 12:59:00
Court Case 4002017079461
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name ATKINSON, STEPHEN EVERETT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/20/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-06 02:13:00
Court Case 5902020212268
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BEACH, MICHAEL ALLEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/4/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-06 12:45:00
Court Case 5902020211785
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00