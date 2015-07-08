Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DUNLAP, NATALYA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/1/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-06 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020212266
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SHAHID, RECAYAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/2/1996
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|158
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-06 12:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019216687
|Charge Description
|FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ANDRADE, OSCAR NAUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/18/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-06 01:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017213472
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, DEION RASHAAD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/9/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-06 12:59:00
|Court Case
|4002017079461
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|ATKINSON, STEPHEN EVERETT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/20/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-06 02:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020212268
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BEACH, MICHAEL ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/4/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-06 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020211785
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00