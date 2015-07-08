Below are the Union County arrests for 04-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Global Auto Sales VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|04-06-2020
|Global Auto Sales VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1101 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 01:24, 4/6/2020. Reported: 01:24, 4/6/2020.
|Mcclain, J
|Helms, Billy Wayne
|04-06-2020
|Helms, Billy Wayne (W /M/37) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 4339 Pioneer Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 01:54, 4/6/2020. Reported: 01:54, 4/6/2020.
|Gallagher, M J
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|04-06-2020
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 07:50, 4/6/2020 and 08:00, 4/6/2020. Reported: 08:00, 4/6/2020.
|Woods, N D
|Monroe Pawn & Gun VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|04-06-2020
|Monroe Pawn & Gun VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (A), at 1105 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, between 00:20, 4/6/2020 and 10:41, 4/6/2020. Reported: 10:41, 4/6/2020.
|Mcwhorter, J
|Tucker, Matthew Brandon
|04-06-2020
|Tucker, Matthew Brandon (W /M/43) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1215 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, between 09:10, 4/6/2020 and 11:00, 4/6/2020. Reported: 11:09, 4/6/2020.
|Torpey, P
|Grimsley, Michael Ray
|04-06-2020
|Grimsley, Michael Ray (B /M/56) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1692 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 11:30, 4/2/2020 and 08:00, 4/3/2020. Reported: 11:27, 4/6/2020.
|Chaney, D