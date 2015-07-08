Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ARBAB, SALEEM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-07 00:00:00
Court Case 5902020212351
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name HARRISON, REGINALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/25/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-07 12:00:00
Court Case 5902020212405
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRIER, CATHY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/23/1959
Height 5.4
Weight 114
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-07 06:45:00
Court Case 5902020212360
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BURRIS, FREDERICK LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/29/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-07 15:52:00
Court Case 5902020211405
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCCULLOUGH, JADARIUS MARTICE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/16/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-07 08:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROOME, TYSHIE DAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-07 13:00:00
Court Case 5902020212415
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00