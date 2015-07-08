Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ARBAB, SALEEM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/20/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-07 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020212351
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRISON, REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/25/2002
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-07 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020212405
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GRIER, CATHY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/23/1959
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|114
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-07 06:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020212360
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BURRIS, FREDERICK LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/29/1973
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-07 15:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020211405
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCULLOUGH, JADARIUS MARTICE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/16/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-07 08:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROOME, TYSHIE DAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/20/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-07 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020212415
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00