Below are the Union County arrests for 04-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cherry, Mychal Chenyara
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2020
|Court Case
|202002290
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Cherry, Mychal Chenyara (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2020 15:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Long, Bronson Reed
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Long, Bronson Reed (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2820 Monterrey Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2020 15:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Everette, M S
|Name
|Cannon, Alexandrea Nicole
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2020
|Court Case
|202002289
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Cannon, Alexandrea Nicole (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1805 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2020 15:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Tucker, Tiffany Monique
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2020
|Court Case
|202002290
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Tucker, Tiffany Monique (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2020 15:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Heath, Shalyric Treshon
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2020
|Court Case
|202000898
|Charge
|Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (M),
|Description
|Heath, Shalyric Treshon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (M), at 2699 Walkup Av/castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2020 16:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Carter, Antoine Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Carter, Antoine Christopher (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2020 21:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L