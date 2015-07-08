Below are the Union County arrests for 04-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cherry, Mychal Chenyara
Arrest Date 04/07/2020
Court Case 202002290
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Cherry, Mychal Chenyara (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2020 15:37.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Long, Bronson Reed
Arrest Date 04/07/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Long, Bronson Reed (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2820 Monterrey Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2020 15:38.
Arresting Officer Everette, M S

Name Cannon, Alexandrea Nicole
Arrest Date 04/07/2020
Court Case 202002289
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Cannon, Alexandrea Nicole (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1805 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2020 15:39.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Tucker, Tiffany Monique
Arrest Date 04/07/2020
Court Case 202002290
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Tucker, Tiffany Monique (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2020 15:41.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Heath, Shalyric Treshon
Arrest Date 04/07/2020
Court Case 202000898
Charge Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (M),
Description Heath, Shalyric Treshon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (M), at 2699 Walkup Av/castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2020 16:59.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Carter, Antoine Christopher
Arrest Date 04/07/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Carter, Antoine Christopher (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2020 21:18.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L