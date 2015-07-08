Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BENNETT, MICHAEL GRANDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/5/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-08 12:15:00
Court Case 5902020212490
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SURGEON, EBONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/20/1995
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-08 17:37:00
Court Case 5902020210590
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DENNIS, LAFAYETTE GHADHADYEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-08 12:28:00
Court Case 5902020212492
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MEILE, TROY LUTHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1990
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-08 12:52:00
Court Case 5902020211696
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CRAWFORD, BARECUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-08 12:00:00
Court Case 5902020212422
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name GRIER, THOMAS RAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/26/1970
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-08 10:42:00
Court Case 5902020212505
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00