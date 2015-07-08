Below are the Union County arrests for 04-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Edmundson, John Vincent
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2020
|Court Case
|202002618
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Edmundson, John Vincent (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 4899 Weddington Rd/keel Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2020 03:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Sterling, Jordan Suzanne
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Sterling, Jordan Suzanne (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at Morgan Mill Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2020 03:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Jackimowicz, Zachary James
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Heroin (F),
|Description
|Jackimowicz, Zachary James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Heroin (F), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2020 05:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Sandoval, Ricardo Hernandez
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Accessory After The Fact (F),
|Description
|Sandoval, Ricardo Hernandez (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 5812 Blackvine Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/8/2020 12:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2020 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Ladd, Brittany Lauren
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2020
|Court Case
|202002651
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Ladd, Brittany Lauren (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2001 Taylor Glenn Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/8/2020 23:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J