Below are the Union County arrests for 04-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Edmundson, John Vincent
Arrest Date 04/08/2020
Court Case 202002618
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Edmundson, John Vincent (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 4899 Weddington Rd/keel Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2020 03:00.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Sterling, Jordan Suzanne
Arrest Date 04/08/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Sterling, Jordan Suzanne (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at Morgan Mill Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2020 03:23.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Jackimowicz, Zachary James
Arrest Date 04/08/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Heroin (F),
Description Jackimowicz, Zachary James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Heroin (F), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2020 05:12.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Sandoval, Ricardo Hernandez
Arrest Date 04/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Accessory After The Fact (F),
Description Sandoval, Ricardo Hernandez (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 5812 Blackvine Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/8/2020 12:06.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 04/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2020 16:50.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Ladd, Brittany Lauren
Arrest Date 04/08/2020
Court Case 202002651
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Ladd, Brittany Lauren (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2001 Taylor Glenn Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/8/2020 23:08.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J