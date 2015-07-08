Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-09-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOORE, JAMIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/11/1976
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-09 08:59:00
Court Case 5902020212537
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CASTILLO, CHAYANNE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/26/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-09 13:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name ERWIN, SHELDON HENRY-LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/30/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-09 11:13:00
Court Case 5902020207360
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GILL, FENTA NYASHA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/6/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-09 07:20:00
Court Case 5902020212612
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name LAWRENCE, GEORGIA MAE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/28/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-09 07:20:00
Court Case 5902020212303
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ALEXANDER, LAWREESE QUINTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/27/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-09 10:15:00
Court Case 5902020212607
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 50000.00