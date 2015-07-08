Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-09-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MOORE, JAMIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/11/1976
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-09 08:59:00
|Court Case
|5902020212537
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CASTILLO, CHAYANNE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/26/1989
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-09 13:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ERWIN, SHELDON HENRY-LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/30/1985
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-09 11:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020207360
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GILL, FENTA NYASHA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/6/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-09 07:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020212612
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|LAWRENCE, GEORGIA MAE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/28/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-09 07:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020212303
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|ALEXANDER, LAWREESE QUINTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/27/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-09 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020212607
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|50000.00