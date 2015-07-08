Below are the Union County arrests for 04-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply
|Arrest Date
|04-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 10:54, 4/9/2020 and 10:55, 4/9/2020. Reported: 10:55, 4/9/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, M W
|Name
|Osmolski, Joseph David
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Osmolski, Joseph David (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8421 Kirchenbaum Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 4/9/2020 05:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Makris, Tanya Josie
|Arrest Date
|04-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Makris, Tanya Josie (W /F/42) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 316 Montrose Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 18:35, 4/8/2020 and 11:54, 4/9/2020. Reported: 11:54, 4/9/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Gaither, Jimmy
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2020
|Court Case
|202002314
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Gaither, Jimmy (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 396 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2020 09:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Kilgo, Elizabeth Moore
|Arrest Date
|04-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kilgo, Elizabeth Moore (B /F/77) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 1718 Crane Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:00, 4/8/2020 and 12:10, 4/9/2020. Reported: 12:10, 4/9/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Fisher, S M
|Name
|Reiff, Thomas Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2020
|Court Case
|202002322
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) True Bill Of Indictment(Awid Serious Injury) (M),
|Description
|Reiff, Thomas Michael (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment(awid Serious Injury) (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2020 15:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S