Below are the Union County arrests for 04-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply
Arrest Date 04-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 10:54, 4/9/2020 and 10:55, 4/9/2020. Reported: 10:55, 4/9/2020.
Arresting Officer Price, M W

Name Osmolski, Joseph David
Arrest Date 04/09/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Osmolski, Joseph David (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8421 Kirchenbaum Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 4/9/2020 05:42.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Makris, Tanya Josie
Arrest Date 04-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Makris, Tanya Josie (W /F/42) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 316 Montrose Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 18:35, 4/8/2020 and 11:54, 4/9/2020. Reported: 11:54, 4/9/2020.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Gaither, Jimmy
Arrest Date 04/09/2020
Court Case 202002314
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Gaither, Jimmy (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 396 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2020 09:26.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Kilgo, Elizabeth Moore
Arrest Date 04-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Kilgo, Elizabeth Moore (B /F/77) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 1718 Crane Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:00, 4/8/2020 and 12:10, 4/9/2020. Reported: 12:10, 4/9/2020.
Arresting Officer Fisher, S M

Name Reiff, Thomas Michael
Arrest Date 04/09/2020
Court Case 202002322
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) True Bill Of Indictment(Awid Serious Injury) (M),
Description Reiff, Thomas Michael (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment(awid Serious Injury) (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2020 15:14.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S