Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WELDON, DERRICK LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/30/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-10 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018217764
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|MARTIN, BRANDON EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/24/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-10 01:57:00
|Court Case
|5902020212703
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|80000.00
|Name
|ALEXANDER, LAWREESE QUINTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/27/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-10 13:43:00
|Court Case
|5902020212766
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|UBERTI, JOHN NICHOLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/31/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-10 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020212705
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GUNNOE, NATALIE CHRISTINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/8/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-10 12:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020212778
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|BUCK, ELIZABETH KAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/2/1972
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-10 02:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020212707
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00