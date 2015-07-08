Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WELDON, DERRICK LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/30/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-10 13:00:00
Court Case 5902018217764
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name MARTIN, BRANDON EUGENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/24/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-10 01:57:00
Court Case 5902020212703
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 80000.00

Name ALEXANDER, LAWREESE QUINTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/27/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-10 13:43:00
Court Case 5902020212766
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name UBERTI, JOHN NICHOLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/31/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-10 01:00:00
Court Case 5902020212705
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GUNNOE, NATALIE CHRISTINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/8/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-10 12:04:00
Court Case 5902020212778
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name BUCK, ELIZABETH KAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/2/1972
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-10 02:35:00
Court Case 5902020212707
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00