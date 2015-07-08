Below are the Union County arrests for 04-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Moreno, Michael Manuel
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Moreno, Michael Manuel (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2020 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Araya, Christopher John
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2020
|Court Case
|202002700
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Araya, Christopher John (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2709 Liberty Hall Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/10/2020 22:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Colwell, John Peter
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2020
|Court Case
|202002701
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Colwell, John Peter (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1199 Skyway Dr/e Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2020 22:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton (W /M/58) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2900 Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/10/2020 1:04:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton (W /M/58) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at 2900 Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/10/2020 1:04:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Davis, Tammy Faulkner
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Davis, Tammy Faulkner (W /F/40) Cited on Charge of Follow Too Closely, at 3298 W Hwy 74/fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2020 5:47:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C