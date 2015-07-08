Below are the Union County arrests for 04-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Moreno, Michael Manuel
Arrest Date 04/10/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Moreno, Michael Manuel (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2020 21:00.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Araya, Christopher John
Arrest Date 04/10/2020
Court Case 202002700
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Araya, Christopher John (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2709 Liberty Hall Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/10/2020 22:02.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Colwell, John Peter
Arrest Date 04/10/2020
Court Case 202002701
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Colwell, John Peter (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1199 Skyway Dr/e Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2020 22:59.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Keziah, Dewey Clifton
Arrest Date 04-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Keziah, Dewey Clifton (W /M/58) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2900 Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/10/2020 1:04:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Keziah, Dewey Clifton
Arrest Date 04-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Keziah, Dewey Clifton (W /M/58) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at 2900 Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/10/2020 1:04:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Davis, Tammy Faulkner
Arrest Date 04-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Davis, Tammy Faulkner (W /F/40) Cited on Charge of Follow Too Closely, at 3298 W Hwy 74/fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2020 5:47:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C