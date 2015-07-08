Below are the Union County arrests for 04-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2020
|Court Case
|202002281
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (M),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2020 09:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Bennett, Erica Marie
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2020
|Court Case
|202002711
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Erica Marie (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2208 Bowbrook Trl, Matthews, NC, on 4/11/2020 18:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Helms, Jonathan Richard
|Arrest Date
|04-11-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Helms, Jonathan Richard (W /M/16) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1098 W Roosevelt Blvd/boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2020 12:39:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Vinson, Darryl Lee
|Arrest Date
|04-11-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vinson, Darryl Lee (B /M/49) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3298 W Hwy 74/fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2020 1:01:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Steele, Aaeron Diachone
|Arrest Date
|04-11-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Steele, Aaeron Diachone (B /M/19) Cited on Charge of Drive After Consuming < 21 (202002705), at 6099 N Rocky River Rd/w Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/11/2020 1:10:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Steele, Aaeron Diachone
|Arrest Date
|04-11-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Steele, Aaeron Diachone (B /M/19) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation (202002705), at 6099 N Rocky River Rd/w Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/11/2020 2:02:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E