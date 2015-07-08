Below are the Union County arrests for 04-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 04/11/2020
Court Case 202002281
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2020 09:33.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Bennett, Erica Marie
Arrest Date 04/11/2020
Court Case 202002711
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Bennett, Erica Marie (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2208 Bowbrook Trl, Matthews, NC, on 4/11/2020 18:45.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Helms, Jonathan Richard
Arrest Date 04-11-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Helms, Jonathan Richard (W /M/16) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1098 W Roosevelt Blvd/boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2020 12:39:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Vinson, Darryl Lee
Arrest Date 04-11-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Vinson, Darryl Lee (B /M/49) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3298 W Hwy 74/fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2020 1:01:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Steele, Aaeron Diachone
Arrest Date 04-11-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Steele, Aaeron Diachone (B /M/19) Cited on Charge of Drive After Consuming < 21 (202002705), at 6099 N Rocky River Rd/w Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/11/2020 1:10:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Steele, Aaeron Diachone
Arrest Date 04-11-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Steele, Aaeron Diachone (B /M/19) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation (202002705), at 6099 N Rocky River Rd/w Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/11/2020 2:02:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E