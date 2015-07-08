Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BRYANT, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/7/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-12 10:45:00
Court Case 5902020212902
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name KEZIAH, DEWEY CLIFTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/4/1962
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-12 12:00:00
Court Case 5902020212899
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name VANN, MATTHEW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/23/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-12 10:45:00
Court Case 5902020212906
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name ANDERSON, JABRIAUN DONTAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-12 11:12:00
Court Case 5902020212910
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-12 13:40:00
Court Case 5902019244087
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JALLOH, IBRAHIM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/2/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-12 01:10:00
Court Case 5902020207496
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00