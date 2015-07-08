Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BRYANT, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/7/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-12 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020212902
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|KEZIAH, DEWEY CLIFTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/4/1962
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-12 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020212899
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|VANN, MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/23/1980
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-12 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020212906
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, JABRIAUN DONTAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-12 11:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020212910
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/21/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-12 13:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019244087
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JALLOH, IBRAHIM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/2/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-12 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020207496
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00