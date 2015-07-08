Below are the Union County arrests for 04-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcmanus, Jennifer Mcmanus Evans,j
Arrest Date 04-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcmanus, Jennifer Mcmanus Evans,j (B /F/53) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4364 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 09:10, 4/12/2020 and 09:11, 4/12/2020. Reported: 09:12, 4/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Collins, Anthony Lee
Arrest Date 04/12/2020
Court Case 202002355
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Expired Inspection) (M),
Description Collins, Anthony Lee (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Expired Inspection) (M), at 801 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2020 00:59.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Yarbrough, Milton Jr
Arrest Date 04-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Yarbrough, Milton Jr (W /M/64) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 6126 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, between 12:50, 4/12/2020 and 13:03, 4/12/2020. Reported: 13:03, 4/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Brown, Rico Lodroge
Arrest Date 04/12/2020
Court Case 202002352
Charge 1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Pwimsd Heroin (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Brown, Rico Lodroge (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Pwimsd Heroin (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at N West St, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2020 03:32.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T

Name Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 04-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 14:02, 4/12/2020 and 14:03, 4/12/2020. Reported: 14:03, 4/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Whited, C D

Name Christian, Walter Emerson
Arrest Date 04/12/2020
Court Case 202000327
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Christian, Walter Emerson (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 2046 Dunsmore Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/12/2020 07:11.
Arresting Officer Helms, P