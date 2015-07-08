Below are the Union County arrests for 04-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcmanus, Jennifer Mcmanus Evans,j
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcmanus, Jennifer Mcmanus Evans,j (B /F/53) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4364 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 09:10, 4/12/2020 and 09:11, 4/12/2020. Reported: 09:12, 4/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Collins, Anthony Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2020
|Court Case
|202002355
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Expired Inspection) (M),
|Description
|Collins, Anthony Lee (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Expired Inspection) (M), at 801 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2020 00:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Yarbrough, Milton Jr
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Yarbrough, Milton Jr (W /M/64) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 6126 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, between 12:50, 4/12/2020 and 13:03, 4/12/2020. Reported: 13:03, 4/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Brown, Rico Lodroge
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2020
|Court Case
|202002352
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Pwimsd Heroin (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Brown, Rico Lodroge (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Pwimsd Heroin (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at N West St, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2020 03:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 14:02, 4/12/2020 and 14:03, 4/12/2020. Reported: 14:03, 4/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Whited, C D
|Name
|Christian, Walter Emerson
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2020
|Court Case
|202000327
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Christian, Walter Emerson (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 2046 Dunsmore Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/12/2020 07:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P