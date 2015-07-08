Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HARRIS, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/30/1968
Height 5.11
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-13 00:28:00
Court Case 5902020212935
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MONTERO, RICCA SUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-13 15:26:00
Court Case 5902020212880
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WHITE, LARISHA RYANNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/27/1995
Height 5.0
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-13 03:15:00
Court Case 5902020212942
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, DASHAWN TYREKE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/22/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-13 13:24:00
Court Case 5902020212967
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CLARK, ASHLEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/19/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-13 07:15:00
Court Case 5902020212627
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name HILL, ERIC PURNELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/29/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-13 17:39:00
Court Case 5902019241510
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 10000.00