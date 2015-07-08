Below are the Union County arrests for 04-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mason, Harley Iii
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii Cs (F), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I Cs (F), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mason, Harley Iii (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii Cs (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I Cs (F), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3609 Matthews Weddington Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/13/2020 09:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|A&d Heating And Air VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|04-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|A&d Heating And Air VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 4826 East Fork Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:00, 4/10/2020 and 07:22, 4/13/2020. Reported: 07:22, 4/13/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Marsh, Cierra Doniyay
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2020
|Court Case
|202002017
|Charge
|1) Neg Child Abuse-Ser Phys Inj (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Cierra Doniyay (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Neg Child Abuse-ser Phys Inj (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 815 Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2020 10:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Puryear Tank Lines VICTIM of Accident No Visible Injury
|Arrest Date
|04-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Puryear Tank Lines VICTIM of Accident No Visible Injury (C), at 6799 Old Monroe Rd/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:37, 4/13/2020 and 07:38, 4/13/2020. Reported: 07:38, 4/13/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Jackimowicz, Zachary James
|Arrest Date
|04/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (M),
|Description
|Jackimowicz, Zachary James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (M), at 384 Quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/13/2020 10:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Wilson, Roger David
|Arrest Date
|04-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wilson, Roger David (W /M/41) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 727 Skywatch Ln, Monroe, NC, between 05:00, 4/12/2020 and 07:51, 4/13/2020. Reported: 07:51, 4/13/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Parler, S