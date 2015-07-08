Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TUCKER, KEVIN COREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1981
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-14 01:42:00
|Court Case
|5902020212995
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MARTIN, TOMMY CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/29/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-14 14:16:00
|Court Case
|5902020213042
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|REID, JELESSA KERTINA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/29/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-14 01:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020213014
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MYERS, JOSHUA THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/26/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-14 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020213072
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BERRY, MARCUS AUGUSTUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/21/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-14 03:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020213023
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|FOSTER, RASHON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|12/20/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-14 16:31:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount