Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-14-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name TUCKER, KEVIN COREY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1981
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-14 01:42:00
Court Case 5902020212995
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MARTIN, TOMMY CURTIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/29/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-14 14:16:00
Court Case 5902020213042
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name REID, JELESSA KERTINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/29/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-14 01:15:00
Court Case 5902020213014
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MYERS, JOSHUA THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-14 14:45:00
Court Case 5902020213072
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BERRY, MARCUS AUGUSTUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/21/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-14 03:20:00
Court Case 5902020213023
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name FOSTER, RASHON
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/20/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-14 16:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount