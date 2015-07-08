Below are the Union County arrests for 04-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon
Arrest Date 04/14/2020
Court Case 202002746
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 605 Gladedale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2020 11:03.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
Arrest Date 04-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], between 14:30, 4/13/2020 and 14:40, 4/13/2020. Reported: 13:40, 4/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Orlando, D C

Name Blansett, Michael Shane
Arrest Date 04/14/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Breaking/Entering Terrorize/Injure (F), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Blansett, Michael Shane (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Breaking/entering Terrorize/injure (F), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2020 13:00.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name White Wood Construction VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 04-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description White Wood Construction VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 300 E Park Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:50, 4/13/2020 and 06:10, 4/14/2020. Reported: 13:43, 4/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M

Name Gomez, Noe Jr.
Arrest Date 04/14/2020
Court Case 202002398
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
Description Gomez, Noe Jr. (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 295 E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2020 14:22.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Gomez, Noe Jr.
Arrest Date 04/14/2020
Court Case 202002151
Charge 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F) And 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F),
Description Gomez, Noe Jr. (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F) and 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2020 16:12.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S