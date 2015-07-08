Below are the Union County arrests for 04-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2020
|Court Case
|202002746
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 605 Gladedale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2020 11:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
|Arrest Date
|04-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], between 14:30, 4/13/2020 and 14:40, 4/13/2020. Reported: 13:40, 4/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Blansett, Michael Shane
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Breaking/Entering Terrorize/Injure (F), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Blansett, Michael Shane (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Breaking/entering Terrorize/injure (F), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2020 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|White Wood Construction VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|04-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|White Wood Construction VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 300 E Park Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:50, 4/13/2020 and 06:10, 4/14/2020. Reported: 13:43, 4/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Gomez, Noe Jr.
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2020
|Court Case
|202002398
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
|Description
|Gomez, Noe Jr. (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 295 E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2020 14:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Gomez, Noe Jr.
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2020
|Court Case
|202002151
|Charge
|1) Awdwitk No Injury (F) And 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F),
|Description
|Gomez, Noe Jr. (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F) and 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2020 16:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S