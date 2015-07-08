Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VEALE, TROY LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/5/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-15 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020213161
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAH, ABDOU
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/25/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-15 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020213164
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCBEATH, CHET
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-15 12:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019019897
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PATRICK, DERRICK CRAIG
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-15 13:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020212929
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STOWE, QUENTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/1/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-15 11:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020213163
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MUNSEY, BRANDON MAKEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/2/2002
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-15 14:39:00
|Court Case
|5902018240197
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00