Below are the Union County arrests for 04-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Yepez, Aldolfo Yullor B
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Yepez, Aldolfo Yullor B (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2020 16:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Gipson, William David
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2020
|Court Case
|202002787
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gipson, William David (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 13801 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/15/2020 17:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Thompkins, Traveon Tyree
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Thompkins, Traveon Tyree (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at Us-74/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2020 18:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Gordon, Gregory Lynn
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2020
|Court Case
|202002774
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Gordon, Gregory Lynn (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 7806 Mccall Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/15/2020 18:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Rivera, Xavid
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2020
|Court Case
|202000102
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) 14-23.6 Assault On An Unborn Child (M),
|Description
|Rivera, Xavid (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) 14-23.6 Assault On An Unborn Child (M), at 199 Love St/jerome St, Wingate, NC, on 4/15/2020 19:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Weston, Carol Ann
|Arrest Date
|04/15/2020
|Court Case
|202002796
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Weston, Carol Ann (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 4825 Hudson Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/15/2020 21:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, T J