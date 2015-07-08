Below are the Union County arrests for 04-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Yepez, Aldolfo Yullor B
Arrest Date 04/15/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M),
Description Yepez, Aldolfo Yullor B (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2020 16:34.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Gipson, William David
Arrest Date 04/15/2020
Court Case 202002787
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gipson, William David (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 13801 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/15/2020 17:04.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Thompkins, Traveon Tyree
Arrest Date 04/15/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Thompkins, Traveon Tyree (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at Us-74/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/15/2020 18:45.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Gordon, Gregory Lynn
Arrest Date 04/15/2020
Court Case 202002774
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Gordon, Gregory Lynn (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 7806 Mccall Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/15/2020 18:54.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Rivera, Xavid
Arrest Date 04/15/2020
Court Case 202000102
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) 14-23.6 Assault On An Unborn Child (M),
Description Rivera, Xavid (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) 14-23.6 Assault On An Unborn Child (M), at 199 Love St/jerome St, Wingate, NC, on 4/15/2020 19:08.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Weston, Carol Ann
Arrest Date 04/15/2020
Court Case 202002796
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Weston, Carol Ann (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 4825 Hudson Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/15/2020 21:44.
Arresting Officer Luisa, T J