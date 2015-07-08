Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KALINE, SANDRA MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-16 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020213212
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBINSON, GEARY LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/10/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-16 13:39:00
|Court Case
|5902020213136
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|SMITH, KAILA ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/30/1995
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-16 01:34:00
|Court Case
|5902020213210
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOLLINS, ALFRED
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/6/1970
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|201
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-16 14:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020213244
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ASHFORD, DANIEL XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/28/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-16 02:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020213213
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BAAH, JORDAN RIVER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1985
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-16 16:33:00
|Court Case
|5902020213025
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00