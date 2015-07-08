Below are the Union County arrests for 04-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Blount, Richard Anthony
Arrest Date 04/16/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Blount, Richard Anthony (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2020 13:34.
Arresting Officer Panek, Z R

Name Gibson-day, Donald Maurice
Arrest Date 04/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Gibson-day, Donald Maurice (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2020 15:09.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Berhalter, Michael William
Arrest Date 04/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F),
Description Berhalter, Michael William (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), at 2001 Enderbury Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/16/2020 15:17.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Kahan, Brandon-lee Dewayne
Arrest Date 04/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Kahan, Brandon-lee Dewayne (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 5324 Old Goldmine Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/16/2020 17:52.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Oram, Robert Henry
Arrest Date 04/16/2020
Court Case 202002820
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Oram, Robert Henry (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300 Braefield Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/16/2020 22:55.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Cain, Kari Jo
Arrest Date 04/16/2020
Court Case 202002820
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Cain, Kari Jo (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300 Braefield Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/16/2020 23:10.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A