Below are the Union County arrests for 04-16-2020.
|Name
|Blount, Richard Anthony
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Blount, Richard Anthony (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2020 13:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Panek, Z R
|Name
|Gibson-day, Donald Maurice
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Gibson-day, Donald Maurice (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2020 15:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Berhalter, Michael William
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F),
|Description
|Berhalter, Michael William (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), at 2001 Enderbury Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/16/2020 15:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Kahan, Brandon-lee Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Kahan, Brandon-lee Dewayne (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 5324 Old Goldmine Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/16/2020 17:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Oram, Robert Henry
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2020
|Court Case
|202002820
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Oram, Robert Henry (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300 Braefield Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/16/2020 22:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Cain, Kari Jo
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2020
|Court Case
|202002820
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Cain, Kari Jo (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300 Braefield Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/16/2020 23:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A