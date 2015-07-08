Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CONNOR, DEMARCUS LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/20/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-17 08:09:00
Court Case 5902020213116
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name ARGUETA, NELSON JOSE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/29/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-17 17:14:00
Court Case 5902020213146
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name MCBEATH, CHET
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/9/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-17 08:51:00
Court Case 5902020213160
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MORALES, ESTABAN COPENO
Arrest Type
DOB 12/26/1983
Height 4.10
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-17 19:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BRADLEY, ANDREA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/9/1967
Height 5.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-17 08:11:00
Court Case 2502020053857
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name VARNADORE, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/15/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-17 15:54:00
Court Case 5902020213200
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00