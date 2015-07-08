Description

Reed, Kalvin Mandell J (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 5) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 199 W Hudson St/parker St, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2020 18:40.