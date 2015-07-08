Below are the Union County arrests for 04-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chisom, Joshua Matthew
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2020
|Court Case
|202002839
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Chisom, Joshua Matthew (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 5299 Old Charlotte Hwy/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/17/2020 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Reed, Kalvin Mandell J
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2020
|Court Case
|202002462
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 5) Stop Sign Violation (M),
|Description
|Reed, Kalvin Mandell J (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 5) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 199 W Hudson St/parker St, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2020 18:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Scardamaglia, Ronald Joseph
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2020
|Court Case
|202002464
|Charge
|1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Scardamaglia, Ronald Joseph (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2125 Pleasant Knoll Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2020 19:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Cureton, A
|Name
|Goldman, Gregory Alan
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 4) Stop Sign Violation (M),
|Description
|Goldman, Gregory Alan (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 4) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 3512 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/17/2020 22:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Thompson, James Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Thompson, James Michael (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 10632 Connell Mill Ln, Mint Hill, NC, on 4/17/2020 06:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Mcnulty, Sean Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Mcnulty, Sean Michael (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Red Oaks Trail/nc 16, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/17/2020 08:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B