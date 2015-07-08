Below are the Union County arrests for 04-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chisom, Joshua Matthew
Arrest Date 04/17/2020
Court Case 202002839
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Chisom, Joshua Matthew (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 5299 Old Charlotte Hwy/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/17/2020 18:16.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Reed, Kalvin Mandell J
Arrest Date 04/17/2020
Court Case 202002462
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 5) Stop Sign Violation (M),
Description Reed, Kalvin Mandell J (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 5) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 199 W Hudson St/parker St, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2020 18:40.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Scardamaglia, Ronald Joseph
Arrest Date 04/17/2020
Court Case 202002464
Charge 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Scardamaglia, Ronald Joseph (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2125 Pleasant Knoll Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2020 19:44.
Arresting Officer Cureton, A

Name Goldman, Gregory Alan
Arrest Date 04/17/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 4) Stop Sign Violation (M),
Description Goldman, Gregory Alan (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 4) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 3512 S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/17/2020 22:06.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Thompson, James Michael
Arrest Date 04/17/2020
Court Case
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Thompson, James Michael (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 10632 Connell Mill Ln, Mint Hill, NC, on 4/17/2020 06:30.
Arresting Officer Hood, L

Name Mcnulty, Sean Michael
Arrest Date 04/17/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Mcnulty, Sean Michael (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Red Oaks Trail/nc 16, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/17/2020 08:19.
Arresting Officer Helms, B