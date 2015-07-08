Below are the Union County arrests for 04-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Harvey, Aaron Lee
Arrest Date 04/18/2020
Court Case 202002775
Charge 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 7) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Harvey, Aaron Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 7) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2020 14:25.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Harvey, Aaron Lee
Arrest Date 04/18/2020
Court Case 202002852
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Parole Violation (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Harvey, Aaron Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Parole Violation (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at Cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2020 15:07.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Harvey, Aaron Lee
Arrest Date 04/18/2020
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Harvey, Aaron Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2020 16:04.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Tyson, Donald Wayne
Arrest Date 04/18/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Tyson, Donald Wayne (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 3086 Nw Aprtment Dr, Lancaster, SC, on 4/18/2020 17:02.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Joiner, Martavious Isaiah
Arrest Date 04/18/2020
Court Case 202002481
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Joiner, Martavious Isaiah (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 74/sutherland Ave, Wingate, NC, on 4/18/2020 17:29.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Davis, Jakariyen Issaiah
Arrest Date 04/18/2020
Court Case 202002484
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Davis, Jakariyen Issaiah (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 900 Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2020 18:24.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L