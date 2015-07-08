Below are the Union County arrests for 04-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harvey, Aaron Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2020
|Court Case
|202002775
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 7) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Harvey, Aaron Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 7) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2020 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Harvey, Aaron Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2020
|Court Case
|202002852
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Parole Violation (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Harvey, Aaron Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Parole Violation (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at Cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2020 15:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Harvey, Aaron Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Harvey, Aaron Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2020 16:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Tyson, Donald Wayne
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Tyson, Donald Wayne (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 3086 Nw Aprtment Dr, Lancaster, SC, on 4/18/2020 17:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Joiner, Martavious Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2020
|Court Case
|202002481
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Joiner, Martavious Isaiah (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 74/sutherland Ave, Wingate, NC, on 4/18/2020 17:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Davis, Jakariyen Issaiah
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2020
|Court Case
|202002484
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Davis, Jakariyen Issaiah (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 900 Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2020 18:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L