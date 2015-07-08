Description

Harvey, Aaron Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 7) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2020 14:25.