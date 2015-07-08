Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TOBEY, SAM PUSHUBOY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/8/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-19 14:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020213523
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCOULLOUGH, KIMBERLY NICHOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/24/1974
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-19 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020213526
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|OLIVEIRA, VITOR SANTOS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/7/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-19 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020213451
|Charge Description
|ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, BENNIE LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/7/1993
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-19 15:14:00
|Court Case
|5902020213525
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRUMLEY, CHRIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/8/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-19 00:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|POWELL, AARON RASHAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/28/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-19 14:29:00
|Court Case
|5902020213528
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|3000.00