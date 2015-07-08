Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TOBEY, SAM PUSHUBOY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/8/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-19 14:04:00
Court Case 5902020213523
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name MCCOULLOUGH, KIMBERLY NICHOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/24/1974
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-19 15:30:00
Court Case 5902020213526
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name OLIVEIRA, VITOR SANTOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/7/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-19 13:30:00
Court Case 5902020213451
Charge Description ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, BENNIE LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/1993
Height 6.5
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-19 15:14:00
Court Case 5902020213525
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BRUMLEY, CHRIS
Arrest Type
DOB 11/8/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-19 00:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name POWELL, AARON RASHAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/28/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-19 14:29:00
Court Case 5902020213528
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 3000.00