Below are the Union County arrests for 04-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bennett, D`erica Marie
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Bennett, D`erica Marie (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at Monroe Expressway, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/19/2020 18:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T
|Name
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 917 Cameron Ct, Monroe, NC, on 00:41, 4/19/2020. Reported: 00:41, 4/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun (C), at [Address], between 01:45, 4/19/2020 and 01:46, 4/19/2020. Reported: 01:46, 4/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Drunk & Disruptive
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Drunk & Disruptive (C), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12:20, 4/19/2020. Reported: 12:20, 4/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 600 Skyway Dr/n Church St, Monroe, NC, between 12:39, 4/19/2020 and 12:40, 4/19/2020. Reported: 12:40, 4/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Cvs VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cvs VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 625 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 16:51, 4/19/2020. Reported: 16:51, 4/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M