Below are the Union County arrests for 04-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bennett, D`erica Marie
Arrest Date 04/19/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Bennett, D`erica Marie (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at Monroe Expressway, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/19/2020 18:17.
Arresting Officer Stitt, D T

Name City Of Monroe VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
Arrest Date 04-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description City Of Monroe VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 917 Cameron Ct, Monroe, NC, on 00:41, 4/19/2020. Reported: 00:41, 4/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun
Arrest Date 04-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun (C), at [Address], between 01:45, 4/19/2020 and 01:46, 4/19/2020. Reported: 01:46, 4/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Society VICTIM of Drunk & Disruptive
Arrest Date 04-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Drunk & Disruptive (C), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12:20, 4/19/2020. Reported: 12:20, 4/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 04-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 600 Skyway Dr/n Church St, Monroe, NC, between 12:39, 4/19/2020 and 12:40, 4/19/2020. Reported: 12:40, 4/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Cvs VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 04-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Cvs VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 625 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 16:51, 4/19/2020. Reported: 16:51, 4/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M