Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-20-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, MARK WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/9/1970
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-20 04:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020213571
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HENTON, KYHEEM AHMERE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/20/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-20 15:11:00
|Court Case
|5902020213640
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BARRETT, BARBARA DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1984
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-20 05:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020213598
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RHODES, RONALD RAYMOND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1979
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-20 17:17:00
|Court Case
|5902020213630
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WILSON, JUSTIN ANTUAN-DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/21/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-20 05:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020213600
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WATTERS, DEMINIQUE R
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/8/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-20 14:02:00
|Court Case
|5902020213646
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
|Bond Amount