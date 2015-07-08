Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-20-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, MARK WILLIAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/9/1970
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-20 04:49:00
Court Case 5902020213571
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name HENTON, KYHEEM AHMERE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/20/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-20 15:11:00
Court Case 5902020213640
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BARRETT, BARBARA DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1984
Height 5.1
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-20 05:15:00
Court Case 5902020213598
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name RHODES, RONALD RAYMOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-20 17:17:00
Court Case 5902020213630
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WILSON, JUSTIN ANTUAN-DEVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-20 05:50:00
Court Case 5902020213600
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name WATTERS, DEMINIQUE R
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/8/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-20 14:02:00
Court Case 5902020213646
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
Bond Amount