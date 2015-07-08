Below are the Union County arrests for 04-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ranzenberger, Daniel Christian
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2020
|Court Case
|202002522
|Charge
|1) Common Law Robbery (F) And 2) Comm Law Conspiracy (F),
|Description
|Ranzenberger, Daniel Christian (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F) and 2) Comm Law Conspiracy (F), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2020 22:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Watkins, Barney Blair
|Arrest Date
|04-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Watkins, Barney Blair (W /M/58) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 2300 Lancaster Hwy/s M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2020 12:27:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Watkins, Barney Blair
|Arrest Date
|04-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Watkins, Barney Blair (W /M/58) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 2300 Lancaster Hwy/s M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2020 12:29:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Helms, Larry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|04-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Possess Stolen Goods/misd, at Nc 84/rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 4/20/2020 12:50:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Diaz, Jose
|Arrest Date
|04-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Diaz, Jose (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle, at 1199 E Sunset Dr/calhoun St, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2020 8:53:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/14) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at [Address], between 23:50, 4/19/2020 and 00:06, 4/20/2020. Reported: 00:06, 4/20/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T