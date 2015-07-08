Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-21-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BASS, CHARLES EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/30/1962
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-21 02:08:00
|Court Case
|5902020213687
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HATCHER, DAMONTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/5/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-21 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020210997
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CALDWELL, ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/17/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-21 02:17:00
|Court Case
|5902020213685
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|AYDIN, ZAID HAMZA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/12/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-21 15:51:00
|Court Case
|5902019245077
|Charge Description
|FELONIOUS RESTRAINT
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, ZYQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/29/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-21 03:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020213689
|Charge Description
|POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CROSBY, JEREMIAH DEMETRIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/6/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-21 14:57:00
|Court Case
|5902020212960
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00