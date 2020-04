Description

Mcmanus, Jordan Tyrese (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment(break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, Misd (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment(break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, Miis (F), and 3) True Bill Of Indictment(break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle) (F), at 706 First St, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2020 15:18.