Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-22-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name GILCHRIST, LARRY JAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/2/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-22 00:05:00
Court Case 4802020050912
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name ROBLES, DARLENE DEEDEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1990
Height 4.11
Weight 95
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-22 14:51:00
Court Case 5902020207213
Charge Description FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCCAULEY, TREVONTA
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 12/2/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-22 01:21:00
Court Case 8902019051435
Charge Description BRAKE/STOP LIGHT EQUIP VIOL
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name BUIE, TERRENCE LEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/9/1974
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-22 14:51:00
Court Case 5902020213840
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ASHFORD, VONTEZ DRION
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1978
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-22 02:00:00
Court Case 5902020213868
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name SMALL, DOMINQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/12/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-22 14:35:00
Court Case 5902019024830
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00