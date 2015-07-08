Below are the Union County arrests for 04-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Moser, Rayanna Lee
Arrest Date 04-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Moser, Rayanna Lee (W /F/16) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 5802 Crosswinds Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 09:00, 3/1/2020 and 09:50, 4/22/2020. Reported: 09:50, 4/22/2020.
Arresting Officer Kenary, M J

Name Fomen, Ashley Monique
Arrest Date 04-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Fomen, Ashley Monique (B /F/32) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 4501 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, between 00:00, 4/15/2020 and 12:02, 4/22/2020. Reported: 12:02, 4/22/2020.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Olson, Deirdre Marie
Arrest Date 04-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Olson, Deirdre Marie (W /F/50) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 1127 Dobson Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 15:11, 4/22/2020 and 15:12, 4/22/2020. Reported: 15:12, 4/22/2020.
Arresting Officer Wicker, B T

Name Rowe, Stephen Edward
Arrest Date 04/22/2020
Court Case 202002540
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Rowe, Stephen Edward (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 799 Engleside St/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2020 00:11.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Webb, Chavez Demetri
Arrest Date 04/22/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Ccw (M), 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Speeding (M), And 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Webb, Chavez Demetri (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M), 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Speeding (M), and 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2020 04:00.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Kisiah, Aaron Mark
Arrest Date 04/22/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Breaking Or Entering Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Breaking/Entering (F), 6) Larceny-Firearm (F), 7) Possess Stolen Goods/Property (F), 8) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 11) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Kisiah, Aaron Mark (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Breaking Or Entering Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Breaking/entering (F), 6) Larceny-firearm (F), 7) Possess Stolen Goods/property (F), 8) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 11) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2020 12:01.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T