Below are the Union County arrests for 04-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Moser, Rayanna Lee
|Arrest Date
|04-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Moser, Rayanna Lee (W /F/16) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 5802 Crosswinds Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 09:00, 3/1/2020 and 09:50, 4/22/2020. Reported: 09:50, 4/22/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Kenary, M J
|Name
|Fomen, Ashley Monique
|Arrest Date
|04-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Fomen, Ashley Monique (B /F/32) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 4501 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, between 00:00, 4/15/2020 and 12:02, 4/22/2020. Reported: 12:02, 4/22/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Olson, Deirdre Marie
|Arrest Date
|04-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Olson, Deirdre Marie (W /F/50) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 1127 Dobson Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 15:11, 4/22/2020 and 15:12, 4/22/2020. Reported: 15:12, 4/22/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wicker, B T
|Name
|Rowe, Stephen Edward
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2020
|Court Case
|202002540
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Rowe, Stephen Edward (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 799 Engleside St/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2020 00:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Webb, Chavez Demetri
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Ccw (M), 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Speeding (M), And 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Webb, Chavez Demetri (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M), 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Speeding (M), and 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2020 04:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Kisiah, Aaron Mark
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Breaking Or Entering Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Breaking/Entering (F), 6) Larceny-Firearm (F), 7) Possess Stolen Goods/Property (F), 8) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 11) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Kisiah, Aaron Mark (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Breaking Or Entering Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny After Breaking/entering (F), 6) Larceny-firearm (F), 7) Possess Stolen Goods/property (F), 8) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 11) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2020 12:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T