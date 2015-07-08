Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MILLS, TIMOTHY WAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/29/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-23 01:50:00
Court Case 5902020214019
Charge Description TAMPERING WITH VEHICLE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HUNTER, ONDRE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/6/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-23 13:00:00
Court Case 5902020211449
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name STOVER, JASON LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/5/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-23 02:25:00
Court Case 5902020214015
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name ELLER, JOHNATHAN DEAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/12/1987
Height 6.9
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-23 09:11:00
Court Case 3502020053712
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HELMS, BARRY EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-23 04:08:00
Court Case 5902020214021
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JONES, LEVI DARRYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-23 12:35:00
Court Case 5902020214060
Charge Description ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
Bond Amount 1000.00