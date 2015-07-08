Description

Murphy, Jonathan Hunter (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (m) (M), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-felony (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 11) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 500 Springhill Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/23/2020 01:22.