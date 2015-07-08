Below are the Union County arrests for 04-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 04-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 13:23, 4/23/2020 and 13:24, 4/23/2020. Reported: 13:24, 4/23/2020.
Arresting Officer Clawson, T W

Name Lyons, Corey Monte
Arrest Date 04/23/2020
Court Case 202002559
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Lyons, Corey Monte (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2020 00:02.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Murphy, Jonathan Hunter
Arrest Date 04/23/2020
Court Case 202002949
Charge 1) Att Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (M) (M), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-Felony (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 11) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Murphy, Jonathan Hunter (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (m) (M), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-felony (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 11) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 500 Springhill Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/23/2020 01:22.
Arresting Officer Rucker, R D

Name Courtney, Trevor James
Arrest Date 04/23/2020
Court Case 202002566
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Courtney, Trevor James (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 916 Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2020 10:29.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Thomas, Mario
Arrest Date 04/23/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Thomas, Mario (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2020 12:54.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Courtney, Trevor James
Arrest Date 04/23/2020
Court Case 202002566
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Courtney, Trevor James (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 916 Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2020 14:46.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M