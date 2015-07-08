Below are the Union County arrests for 04-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|04-23-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 13:23, 4/23/2020 and 13:24, 4/23/2020. Reported: 13:24, 4/23/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Clawson, T W
|Name
|Lyons, Corey Monte
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2020
|Court Case
|202002559
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Lyons, Corey Monte (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2020 00:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Murphy, Jonathan Hunter
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2020
|Court Case
|202002949
|Charge
|1) Att Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (M) (M), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-Felony (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 11) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Murphy, Jonathan Hunter (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (m) (M), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-felony (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 11) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 500 Springhill Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/23/2020 01:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Courtney, Trevor James
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2020
|Court Case
|202002566
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Courtney, Trevor James (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 916 Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2020 10:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Thomas, Mario
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Mario (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2020 12:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Courtney, Trevor James
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2020
|Court Case
|202002566
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Courtney, Trevor James (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 916 Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2020 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M