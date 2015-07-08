Below are the Union County arrests for 04-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Kilgo, Elizabeth Renae
Arrest Date 04-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Kilgo, Elizabeth Renae (W /F/19) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 5612 Tipton Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:00, 4/24/2020 and 01:01, 4/24/2020. Reported: 01:01, 4/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Fisher, S M

Name Davichik, Cynthia Carver
Arrest Date 04-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Davichik, Cynthia Carver (W /F/51) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2857 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 03:31, 4/24/2020 and 03:32, 4/24/2020. Reported: 03:32, 4/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Barrett, Shanita Latoya
Arrest Date 04-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Barrett, Shanita Latoya (B /F/29) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 600 Canary Ct, Wingate, NC, on 08:30, 4/24/2020. Reported: 08:39, 4/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 04-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4711 Crestwood Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, between 12:13, 4/24/2020 and 12:14, 4/24/2020. Reported: 12:14, 4/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Barnes, Joana Glennis
Arrest Date 04-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Barnes, Joana Glennis (W /F/69) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 7223 Quarterhorse Ln, Matthews, NC, between 00:00, 3/5/2020 and 13:21, 4/24/2020. Reported: 13:21, 4/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Mcwhorter, Brittany Alexander
Arrest Date 04/24/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Mcwhorter, Brittany Alexander (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2020 02:53.
Arresting Officer Panek, Z R