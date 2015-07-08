Below are the Union County arrests for 04-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kilgo, Elizabeth Renae
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kilgo, Elizabeth Renae (W /F/19) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 5612 Tipton Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:00, 4/24/2020 and 01:01, 4/24/2020. Reported: 01:01, 4/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Fisher, S M
|Name
|Davichik, Cynthia Carver
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Davichik, Cynthia Carver (W /F/51) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2857 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 03:31, 4/24/2020 and 03:32, 4/24/2020. Reported: 03:32, 4/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Barrett, Shanita Latoya
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barrett, Shanita Latoya (B /F/29) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 600 Canary Ct, Wingate, NC, on 08:30, 4/24/2020. Reported: 08:39, 4/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4711 Crestwood Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, between 12:13, 4/24/2020 and 12:14, 4/24/2020. Reported: 12:14, 4/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Barnes, Joana Glennis
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barnes, Joana Glennis (W /F/69) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 7223 Quarterhorse Ln, Matthews, NC, between 00:00, 3/5/2020 and 13:21, 4/24/2020. Reported: 13:21, 4/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Mcwhorter, Brittany Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mcwhorter, Brittany Alexander (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2020 02:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Panek, Z R