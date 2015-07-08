Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STITT, RONTEZ JAQARUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/23/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-25 00:11:00
Court Case 5902020214118
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JACOBS, RAEKWON DESHAUM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/26/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-25 16:00:00
Court Case 5902020214030
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SALAZAR-RODARTE, JUAN ENRIQUE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/12/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-25 00:09:00
Court Case 5902020214258
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ORAMAS, BERNARDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/12/1959
Height 5.5
Weight 161
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-25 18:15:00
Court Case 5902020210561
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE INFO/COMPLY SBM
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FRAYLON, KENNETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/19/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-25 00:57:00
Court Case 5902020214260
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RABB, KIRBY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-25 16:23:00
Court Case 5902020214325
Charge Description CONSP SELL/DELIVER MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 1500.00