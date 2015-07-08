Below are the Union County arrests for 04-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Amber Lauren
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2020
|Court Case
|202002608
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Smith, Amber Lauren (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 299 S Sutherland Av/quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2020 04:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Jackson, Aaron Cardell
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2020
|Court Case
|202003002
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Aaron Cardell (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3507 Brookstone Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/25/2020 04:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Lepino, Lourdes
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2020
|Court Case
|202002426
|Charge
|Larceny-Changing Of Price (M),
|Description
|Lepino, Lourdes (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-changing Of Price (M), at 7707 Kingston Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/25/2020 12:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Liles, A
|Name
|Morales, Lidia Castro
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2020
|Court Case
|202002624
|Charge
|Assault And Battery, M (M),
|Description
|Morales, Lidia Castro (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery, M (M), at 505 Brown St, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2020 19:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Turrubiartes, Homero Gonzalez
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Turrubiartes, Homero Gonzalez (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 Bypass, on 4/25/2020 22:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Allen, Tadiamond Bianca
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2020
|Court Case
|202002626
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M),
|Description
|Allen, Tadiamond Bianca (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2020 22:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H