Below are the Union County arrests for 04-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Amber Lauren
Arrest Date 04/25/2020
Court Case 202002608
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Smith, Amber Lauren (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 299 S Sutherland Av/quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2020 04:21.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Jackson, Aaron Cardell
Arrest Date 04/25/2020
Court Case 202003002
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Jackson, Aaron Cardell (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3507 Brookstone Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/25/2020 04:50.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Lepino, Lourdes
Arrest Date 04/25/2020
Court Case 202002426
Charge Larceny-Changing Of Price (M),
Description Lepino, Lourdes (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-changing Of Price (M), at 7707 Kingston Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/25/2020 12:45.
Arresting Officer Liles, A

Name Morales, Lidia Castro
Arrest Date 04/25/2020
Court Case 202002624
Charge Assault And Battery, M (M),
Description Morales, Lidia Castro (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery, M (M), at 505 Brown St, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2020 19:07.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Turrubiartes, Homero Gonzalez
Arrest Date 04/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Turrubiartes, Homero Gonzalez (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 Bypass, on 4/25/2020 22:18.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Allen, Tadiamond Bianca
Arrest Date 04/25/2020
Court Case 202002626
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M),
Description Allen, Tadiamond Bianca (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2020 22:47.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H