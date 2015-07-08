Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TEAH, NONA ORETHA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/2/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-26 07:15:00
Court Case 5902020214380
Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH
Bond Amount

Name STITT, STEVEN JAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/15/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-26 08:09:00
Court Case 5902020214383
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GUNNOE, NATALIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/8/1984
Height 5.5
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-26 01:45:00
Court Case 5902020214387
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name HARRIS-CARTER, WHITNEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/7/1988
Height 4.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-26 09:50:00
Court Case 5902020214390
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COOKE, DEIDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/6/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-26 06:08:00
Court Case 5902020214394
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ELLER, JOHNATHAN DEAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/12/1987
Height 6.9
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-04-26 11:53:00
Court Case 5902020214107
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00