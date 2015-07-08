Below are the Union County arrests for 04-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Perry, Shamika Rena
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2020
|Court Case
|202002147
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 4) Financial Card Fraud (M),
|Description
|Perry, Shamika Rena (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) Financial Card Fraud (M), at 1709 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2020 11:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Perry, Shamika Rena
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Perry, Shamika Rena (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1709 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2020 11:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Moreno, Michael Manuel
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch I Cs (M), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Surrender Of Surety (F), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 11) Surrender Of Surety (M), 12) Surrender Of Surety (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Expired Reg/Card/Tag) (M), 14) Surrender Of Surety (F), And 15) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Moreno, Michael Manuel (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch I Cs (M), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Surrender Of Surety (F), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 11) Surrender Of Surety (M), 12) Surrender Of Surety (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Expired Reg/card/tag) (M), 14) Surrender Of Surety (F), and 15) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2020 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Barnes, Darius Kriston
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2020
|Court Case
|202002635
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Barnes, Darius Kriston (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2020 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Thomas, Derik Myron
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Violation Of City/County Ordinance (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Derik Myron (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Violation Of City/county Ordinance (M), at 1219 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2020 16:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Horne, Brandon Jerome
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2020
|Court Case
|202002640
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), And 3) Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Horne, Brandon Jerome (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), and 3) Show Cause (M), at 1610 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2020 20:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D