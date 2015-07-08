Below are the Union County arrests for 04-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Perry, Shamika Rena
Arrest Date 04/26/2020
Court Case 202002147
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 4) Financial Card Fraud (M),
Description Perry, Shamika Rena (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) Financial Card Fraud (M), at 1709 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2020 11:45.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Perry, Shamika Rena
Arrest Date 04/26/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Perry, Shamika Rena (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1709 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2020 11:56.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Moreno, Michael Manuel
Arrest Date 04/26/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch I Cs (M), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Surrender Of Surety (F), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 11) Surrender Of Surety (M), 12) Surrender Of Surety (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Expired Reg/Card/Tag) (M), 14) Surrender Of Surety (F), And 15) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Moreno, Michael Manuel (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch I Cs (M), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Surrender Of Surety (F), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 11) Surrender Of Surety (M), 12) Surrender Of Surety (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Expired Reg/card/tag) (M), 14) Surrender Of Surety (F), and 15) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2020 13:50.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Barnes, Darius Kriston
Arrest Date 04/26/2020
Court Case 202002635
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Barnes, Darius Kriston (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2020 16:45.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Thomas, Derik Myron
Arrest Date 04/26/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Violation Of City/County Ordinance (M),
Description Thomas, Derik Myron (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Violation Of City/county Ordinance (M), at 1219 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2020 16:58.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Horne, Brandon Jerome
Arrest Date 04/26/2020
Court Case 202002640
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), And 3) Show Cause (M),
Description Horne, Brandon Jerome (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), and 3) Show Cause (M), at 1610 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2020 20:48.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D