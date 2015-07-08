Charge

1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch I Cs (M), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Surrender Of Surety (F), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 11) Surrender Of Surety (M), 12) Surrender Of Surety (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Expired Reg/Card/Tag) (M), 14) Surrender Of Surety (F), And 15) Surrender Of Surety (M),