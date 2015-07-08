Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RABOUIN, SEAN KELEEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/6/1999
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-27 04:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020214451
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|RAGIN, JUBA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/7/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-27 17:21:00
|Court Case
|5902020206022
|Charge Description
|INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BROWN, WILLIE DAVID
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/14/1971
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-27 09:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRIS, AARON JOBBIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/2000
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-27 17:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020214527
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, REESE JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/28/1981
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-27 04:34:00
|Court Case
|5902020214499
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FEASTER, NOAH DERYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/15/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-04-27 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020209974
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount